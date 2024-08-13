Tuesday, August 13, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Pramod Bhagat, gold medallist at Tokyo Paraylmpics, banned for 18 months for doping violation

Pramod Bhagat, gold medallist at Tokyo Paraylmpics, banned for 18 months for doping violation

India's para shuttler Pramod Bhagat has been ruled out of the upcoming Paris Paralympics after being found guilty of doping violation. He had won the gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics three years ago.

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: August 13, 2024 11:04 IST
Paris Paralympics
Image Source : PTI Pramod Bhagat

India's para shuttler Pramod Bhagat has been banned for 18 months after being found guilty of doping violation. He will now miss the upcoming Paris Paralympics and won't be able to defend his gold medal at the Tokyo Games. This is also a breach of the Badminton World Federation's (BWF) anti-doping regulations and the world body confirmed the development today (August 13).

"Tokyo 2020 Paralympic champion Pramod Bhagat has been suspended for a period of 18 months and will miss the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. On 1 March 2024, the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) Anti-Doping Division found Bhagat in breach of the BWF anti-doping regulations for committing three whereabouts failures within 12 months.

"On 29 July 2024, the CAS Appeals Division dismissed Bhagat’s appeal and confirmed the CAS Anti-Doping Division decision of 1 March 2024. His period of ineligibility is now in effect," BWF said in a statement.

Bhagat's suspension is a huge setback to India's campaign at the Paris Paralympics.  The 36-year-old had defended his men’s singles SL3 title earlier this year after defeating Daniel Bethell of England at the Para Badminton World Championships in Pattaya, Thailand.

The evenly contested final lasted for an hour and 40 minutes and saw Bhagat beat his adversary in a three-game-long thrilling affair 14-21, 21-15, 21-15.

Pramod Bhagat's illustrious career

Tournament Category Medal
2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games  Men's Singles Gold
2013 Dortmund World Championships Men's Doubles Gold
2015 Stoke Mandeville World Championships Men's Singles Gold
2019 Basel World Championships Men's Singles Gold
2019 Basel World Championships Men's Doubles Gold
2022 Tokyo World Championships Men's Singles Gold
2024 Pattaya World Championships Men's Singles Gold
2015 Stoke Mandeville World Championships Men's Doubles Silver
2022 Tokyo World Championships Men's Doubles Silver
2017 Ulsan World Championships Men's Singles Bronze
2024 Pattaya World Championships Men's Doubles Bronze
2024 Pattaya World Championships Mixed Doubles Bronze
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Other Sports News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement