PM Modi calls Swapnil Kusale to congratulate him on winning Bronze at Paris Olympics 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY PM Narendra Modi and Swapnil Kusale

Swapnil Kusale shot bronze in the Paris Olympics 2024 to bring the Indian contingent its third medal at the 33rd Summer Games on Thursday. Kusale became the first-ever Indian to win an Olympic medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 position finals event.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi called and congratulated the Indian shooter for his heroics at the Paris Games. Modi also wrote a congratulatory post for Swapnil on his X profile after the shooter finished third in the finals.

"Exceptional performance by Swapnil Kusale! Congrats to him for winning the Bronze medal in the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the Paris Olympics 2024." PM Modi wrote in his X post. "His performance is special because he’s shown great resilience and skills. He is also the first Indian athlete to win a medal in this category. Every Indian is filled with happiness."

Hailing from Maharashtra's Kolhapur, the 28-year-old Kusale emerged as the surprise medalist for India on Thursday. Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis also called Swapnil and his family to congratulate him on his success.

"Swapnill made Maharashtra proud with his great success in the Paris Olympics 2024," Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde wrote in his post. "Congratulating the family of Swapnill Kusale, who bagged a bronze medal in shooting at the Paris Olympics 2024, today contacted Kusale's family via telephone from the Ministry Hall.

"Swapnnill has won the bronze medal by hitting his target perfectly. Suresh Kusale, Swapnil's father, said that all the necessary support will be provided for the further progress of Swapnil's shooting. Swapnil has been able to reach this success only because of the strong support of the Kusale family. His hard work in the last 12 years has given the country and the state significant success in the field of sports. Kusale congratulated all the teachers, coaches, mentors who encouraged Swapnil from his school life to pursue a career in shooting along with the Kusale family for this success."

CM Eknath Shinde also announced prize money of INR 1 crore for Swapnil Kusale.