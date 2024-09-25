PM Modi meets India's men's and women's teams after their golden success at Chess Olympiad 2024 | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Narendra Modi with Indian chess team players in New Delhi on September 25, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met and interacted with Indian teams that scripted a golden history at the Chess Olympiad at his residence in New Delhi on Wednesday. Indian PM met both men's and women's teams that clinched gold in the open section category at the Chess Olympiad 2024 in Budapest last Sunday.

In a video released by an ANI, PM Modi was spotted receiving a Chess board set from the Indian teams. He also witnessed a quick action of a game between Arjun Erigaisi and R Praggnanandhaa, before holding an interactive session with both men's and women's at his residence.

