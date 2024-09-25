Wednesday, September 25, 2024
     
PM Modi meets India's men's and women's teams after their golden success at Chess Olympiad 2024 | WATCH

India's men's and women's chess team ended their long wait for the maiden gold at the Olympiad with a dominant performance in Budapest. Primer Minister Narendra Modi invited and interacted with both teams upon their arrival in India on Wednesday.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: September 25, 2024 18:54 IST
PM Modi with chess team
Image Source : ANI PM Narendra Modi with Indian chess team players in New Delhi on September 25, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met and interacted with Indian teams that scripted a golden history at the Chess Olympiad at his residence in New Delhi on Wednesday. Indian PM met both men's and women's teams that clinched gold in the open section category at the Chess Olympiad 2024 in Budapest last Sunday. 

In a video released by an ANI, PM Modi was spotted receiving a Chess board set from the Indian teams. He also witnessed a quick action of a game between Arjun Erigaisi and R Praggnanandhaa, before holding an interactive session with both men's and women's at his residence. 

More to follow...

