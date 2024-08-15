Thursday, August 15, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. PM Modi meets and felicitates India's Paris Olympics contingent at his residence on Independence Day | Watch

PM Modi meets and felicitates India's Paris Olympics contingent at his residence on Independence Day | Watch

The Indian athletes bagged a total of six medals during their entire campaign at the Paris Olympics. Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh, Swapnil Kusale, the Indian men's hockey team and Neeraj Chopra won the medals for India.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: August 15, 2024 14:40 IST
PM Modi with the Indian hockey team.
Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi with the Indian hockey team.

The honourable Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi met and felicitated the members of the country's Paris Olympics contingent at his residence in New Delhi on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day. PM Modi lavished praise on the Indian men's hockey team, double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh and Aman Sehrawat among others and congratulated them for bringing laurels to the nation.

PM Modi meets with the Indian Olympic contingent at his residence in Delhi:

 

More to follow..............

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Other Sports News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement