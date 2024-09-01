PM Modi holds telephonic conversation with Indian medal winners at Paris Paralympics 2024 | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/ANI Preethi Pal, Rubina Francis and Manish Narwal on a phone call with PM Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with the Paris Paralympics medal winners. Modi spoke to Paris medallists Mona Agarwal, Preethi Pal, Manish Narwal and Rubina Francis, officials informed.

India has sent its largest-ever contingent to the Paris Paralympics with an eye to register its best-ever medal haul. The Indian contingent has already brought five medals with four of them coming in shooting. In a video shared by news agency ANI, the Indian Prime Minister can be seen interacting with Manish and Rubina over a phone call.

Notably, Avani Lekhara, the only gold medallist at the Summer Games so far, was not present for the call as she had an event lined up in Paris.

Watch PM Modi's interaction with the athletes here:

In another video, bronze medallist Preethi Pal can be seen interacting with the Indian PM and thanking him for congratulating the athletes.

More to follow...