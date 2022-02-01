Tuesday, February 01, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. PKL: Gujarat Giants beat Bengal Warriors 34-25

PKL: Gujarat Giants beat Bengal Warriors 34-25

For Bengal, captain Maninder Singh scored nine points but had a difficult time on the mat against a well-drilled Gujarat unit marshalled by Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar.

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
Bengaluru Published on: February 01, 2022 22:39 IST
Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors game during Pro Kabaddi League (File photo)
Image Source : TWITTER @PROKABADDI

Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors game during Pro Kabaddi League (File photo)

Highlights

  • It was the Gujarat who took an early lead in the match but the lead kept changing hands in 1st half.
  • Gujarat coach Manpreet Singh substituted Rakesh Narwal for Rakesh S in the second half.

Gujarat Giants defeated defending champions Bengal Warriors 34-25 in a Pro Kabaddi League match on Tuesday.

Ajay Kumar picked nine points and was supported by Pardeep Kumar with seven.

For Bengal, captain Maninder Singh scored nine points but had a difficult time on the mat against a well-drilled Gujarat unit marshalled by Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar.

It was the Gujarat who took an early lead in the match but the lead kept changing hands in the first half.

Gujarat led through a 3-point Super Raid by Pardeep Kumar in the ninth minute.

Bengal immediately clawed their way back with a 2-point raid by Maninder Singh.
Both defences opted for a high line which meant there were no bonus points on offer.

Gujarat’s Ajay Kumar also chipped in with valuable raid points.
The half ended with scores 13-12 in the his team's favour.

Gujarat coach Manpreet Singh substituted Rakesh Narwal for Rakesh S in the second half and the move proved to be a big decision.

The young raider fetched a 3-point Super Raid in the early minutes which gave the Giants enough momentum to secure an ALL OUT in the seventh minute after the restart.

Gujarat had a 9-point lead going into final five minutes and they extended it with Pardeep Kumar excellent with his raids.

At no point did the lead look in threat despite Maninder Singh's attempts in the final minutes.
They put on a collective effort to ensure Bengal Warriors lost be a 9-point margin.

-Reported by PTI

Write a comment

Budget 2022
chunav manch uttar pradesh 2022
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News