PKL 2024 Auction Day 1: Sachin Tanwar, Mohammadreza Shadloui bag biggest deals; Telugu Titans retain Sehrawat

Sachin Tanwar emerged as the most expensive signing on Day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 player auction in Mumbai on Thursday. Tamil Thalaivas splashes INR 2.15 crore to sign the star Indian kabaddi player for the upcoming 11th edition of PKL.

Iran's Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh also managed to bag a big deal of INR 2.07 crore from the Haryana Steelers. Pawan Sehrwat, the most expensive signing in tournament history, was successfully retained by Telugu Titans for INR 1.72 crore.

Gujarat Giants also broke the bank to sign Guman Singh for INR 1.97 crore but need to spend heavily on Day 2 of the auction to balance their team for the next season. Sachin Tanwar expressed his excitement after the auction and said that he was surprised to get such a big bid from Tamil Thalaivas.

“I had imagined I would get around Rs 1.70-1.80 crore," Sachin Tanwar said. "I was nervous before the auction and this night will always be memorable for me. The auction used to deal in lakhs (price money), now it is dealing in crores which is a huge thing for the sport and the youngsters. Kabaddi has arrived at such a level."

Top 5 buys in PKL 2024 auction

2.15 crore - Sachin Tanwar to Tamil Thalaivas 2.07 crore - Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (Iran) to Haryana Steelers 1.97 crore - Guman Singh to Gujarat Giants 1.72 crore - Pawan Sehrawat to Telugu Titans 1.30 crore - Bharat Hooda to U.P. Yoddhas

PKL 2024 Updated Teams

Bengal Warriorz: Vishwas S, Nitin Kumar, Maharudra Garje, Sushil Kambrekar, Maninder Singh, Shreyas Umbardand, Aditya S. Shinde, Manjeet, Deep Kumar, Deepak Arjun Shinde, Yash Malik, Fazel Atrachali.

Bengaluru Bulls: Sushil, Akshit, Manjeet, Pankaj, Ajinkya Pawar, Pardeep Narwal, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Saurabh Nandal, Aditya Powar, Lucky Kumar, Parteek, Arulnanthababu, Rohit Kumar, Chandranaik M.

Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Manu, Mohit, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Himmat Antil, Ashish, Yogesh, Vikrant, Sandeep, Ashish.

Gujarat Giants: Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya, Nitin, Guman Singh, Sombir, Jitender Yadav, Balaji D.

Haryana Steelers: Vinay, Shivam Patare, Vishal Tate, Jayasoorya Ns, Ghanshyam Magar, Gnana Abishek S, Vikas Jadhav, Manikandan N, Hardeep, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit Nandal, Sahil, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Ritik Sharma, Abhijeet Malik, Sombir, Ankush, Abhishek Ks, Reza Mirbagheri, Nitin Kumar, Ronak Singh, Surjeet Singh.

Patna Pirates: Kunal Mehta, Sudhakar M, Sandeep Kumar, Sahil Patil, Deepak, Ayan, Manish, Abinand Subhash, Navdeep, Shubham Shinde, Ankit.

Puneri Paltan: Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat, Nitin R, Akash Shinde, Aditya Shinde, Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Vaibhav Kamble, Dadaso Pujari, Tushar Dattaray Adhavade, Mohit, Aslam Mustafa Inamdar.

Tamil Thalaivas: Vishal Chahal, Ramkumar Mayandi, Nitin Singh, Narender, Dhiraj Bailmare, Sachin Tanwar, M. Abishek, Himanshu, Sagar, Aashish, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Anuj Gawade, Ronak, Nitesh Kumar.

Telugu Titans: Chetan Sahu, Rohit, Prafull Zaware, Omkar Patil, Nitin, Ankit, Ajit Pawar, Sagar, Krishan, Sanjeevi S, Shankar Gadai, Pawan Sehrawat, Vijay Malik.

U Mumba: Shivam, Ajit Chouhan, Manjeet, Gokulakannan M, Rinku, Lokesh Ghosliya, Bittu, Sombir, Mukilan Shanmugam, Sunny, Deepak Kundu, Sunil Kumar, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh.

UP Yoddhas: Surender Gill, Gagana Gowda, Shivam Chaudhary, Keshav Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Gangaram, Jayesh Mahajan, Hitesh, Sachin, Sahul Kumar, Bharat Hooda.