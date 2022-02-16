PKL 2021-22: Pro Kabaddi League final to be held on February 25

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The final of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League season 8 will be played on February 25. (Representative image)

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) final will be held on February 25 while the two play-off prior to the mega match will be held on February 21 and 23 respectively, organizers said on Wednesday.

"The playoffs are scheduled to be held on 21st February and on 23rd February. The grand finale of Pro Kabaddi Season 8 is scheduled to be held on 25th February," a media release issued here said on Wednesday.

It also said that the top six teams will then battle it out for the PKL trophy.

Anupam Goswami, CEO, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, PKL said: "We have been able to conduct the league day-on-day with no break – this is a huge achievement and milestone, not just for kabaddi, but for the resumption of all indoor & contact sports."

"PKL Season 8 has also seen tough competition amongst teams with the race to the playoffs set to go down to the final day of the league stage," he added.

(Reported by PTI)