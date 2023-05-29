Pilot Study from Simply Sport Foundation to help Women's sports in India break barriers

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Smriti Mandhana and Nikhat Zareen

Women's Sports in India is taking huge strides over the last few years. The likes of Smriti Mandhana, Nikhat Zareen, PV Sindhu, Manika Batra and Vinesh Phogat among many others have been scaling newer heights in their respective sports. In hindsight, one can say that women athletes have been stamping their authority on the global front. However, Simply Sport Foundation's (SSF) pilot study has helped highlight the issues that still exist in the country when it comes to Women's Sports. One of the major issues that women are facing are gender-specific and thanks to SSF those issues have been highlighted and taken note of in recent times.

In their study, Simply Sport Foundation have thrown light on the state of women's sports across the country. They got the support of Sports Authority of India as well and the findings of the pilot sutdy will surely help accelerate the evolution of sports ecosystem for women in India at the professional and grassroots level.

India cricketer and the current vice-captain of the team, Smriti Mandhana has also lauded Simply Sport Foundation for their initiative and feels this will bring a much needed change in the sports ecosystem of India. "It is a great time to be a woman athlete to be a woman athlete, especially a cricketer. With the BCCI announcing a Women's IPL and the pay equity policy, we are actively moving in the right direction in my sport.

However, we need more women coaches, support staff, and administrators in the sports ecosystem. More women's repreasentation in decision-making roles will result in better policies for women athletes. I congratulate Simply Sport on starting the conversation around this topic and hope this kicks off a much-needed change in our sports ecosystem," she said.

Nikhat Zareen, India's Boxing Star, also congratulated Simply Sport Foundation for putting up an effort for the sake of Women's sport in India. "The findings of this report resonated with me. Most Indian Women athletes come from rural India and have no financial backing. The report gives us actionable recommendations to engage rural girls in professional sports. The report also highlights how we need to think differently about training our male and female athletes. Making the menstrual cycle a vital part of female athlete's training plan is essential. I congratulate the Simply Sport team on this effort and hope the report sparks a change," she said.

