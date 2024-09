Paris Paralympics Medal Table: India eyes all-time best finish as para-athletes continue to impress

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Dharambir meets Indian supporters.

While many Indian supporters were left disappointed on Thursday (September 5) after only one Indian Paralympian managed to secure a medal amid plenty of narrowly missed chances, it was a day to be proud of as the medal that came was won by Kapil Parmar - making him India's first-ever Paralympic medallist in Judo.

Despite being visually impaired, Kapil clinched a bronze in the men’s 60kg (J1) category and took India's overall medal count to 25. While the performance so far has been nothing but spectacular, sports fanatics in India can continue to hope for more.

Paris Paralympics 2024 Medal Table

Order Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1. People's Republic of China 74 55 37 166 2. Great Britain 36 29 19 84 3. United States of America 27 33 17 77 4. Netherlands 21 10 5 36 5. France 17 22 22 61 6. Italy 16 11 27 54 7. Ukraine 15 20 26 61 8. Brazil 15 18 29 62 9. Australia 14 12 19 45 10. Germany 9 9 15 33 16. India 5 9 11 25

India's medal winners at Paris Paralympics 2024