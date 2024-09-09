Medal Tally Paris Paralympics 2024: India registers best-ever finish in history with record haul

After 10 days of mouth-watering action, the Paris Paralympics came to a close on Sunday, September 8 with a grand closing ceremony at Stade de France. India enjoyed its best-ever outing in the history of the event, claiming seven gold medals, nine silver medals and 13 bronze medals.
However, despite the all-time best finish, India fell inches short of finishing in the top 15 on the medal standings. Let's look at India's position on the medal table and all the athletes who brought laurels to the country with a podium finish in Paris.
Paris Paralympics 2024 Medal Table
|Order
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1.
|People's Republic of China
|94
|76
|50
|220
|2.
|Great Britain
|49
|44
|31
|124
|3.
|United States of America
|36
|42
|27
|105
|4.
|Netherlands
|27
|17
|12
|56
|5.
|Brazil
|25
|26
|38
|89
|6.
|Italy
|24
|15
|32
|71
|7.
|Ukraine
|22
|28
|32
|82
|8.
|France
|19
|28
|28
|75
|9.
|Australia
|18
|17
|28
|63
|10.
|Japan
|14
|10
|17
|41
|18.
|India
|7
|9
|13
|29
India's medal winners at Paris Paralympics 2024
|S. No.
|Athlete
|Medal
|Sport
|Category
|1.
|Avani Lekhara
|Gold
|Shooting
|Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1
|2.
|Mona Agarwal
|Bronze
|Shooting
|Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1
|3.
|Preethi Pal
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Women's 100m T35
|4.
|Manish Narwal
|Silver
|Shooting
|Men's 10m air pistol SH1
|5.
|Rubina Francis
|Bronze
|Shooting
|Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1
|6.
|Preethi Pal
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Women's 200m T35
|7.
|Nishad Kumar
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men's high jump T47
|8.
|Yogesh Kathuniya
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men's discus throw F56
|9.
|Nitesh Kumar
|Gold
|Badminton
|Men's singles SL3
|10.
|Manisha Ramadass
|Bronze
|Badminton
|Women’s singles SU5
|11.
|Thulasimathi Murugesan
|Silver
|Badminton
|Women’s singles SU5
|12.
|Suhas Yathiraj
|Silver
|Badminton
|Men’s singles SL4
|13.
|Rakesh Kumar / Sheetal Devi
|Bronze
|Archery
|Mixed Team Compound Open
|14.
|Sumit Antil
|Gold
|Athletics
|Men's javelin throw F64
|15.
|Nithya Sre Sivan
|Bronze
|Badminton
|Women's singles SH6
|16.
|Deepthi Jeevanji
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Women's 400m T20
|17.
|Sharad Kumar
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men's high jump T63
|18.
|Mariyappan Thangavelu
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Men's high jump T63
|19.
|Ajeet Singh
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men's javelin throw F46
|20.
|Sundar Singh Gurjar
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Men's javelin throw F46
|21.
|Sachin Khilari
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men’s shot put F46
|22.
|Harvinder Singh
|Gold
|Archery
|Men's individual recurve open
|23.
|Dharambir
|Gold
|Athletics
|Men's club throw 51
|24.
|Pranav Soorma
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men's club throw 51
|25.
|Kapil Parmar
|Bronze
|Judo
|Men's -60kg J1
|26.
|Simran
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Women's 200m T12
|27.
|Navdeep
|Gold
|Athletics
|Men's javelin throw F41