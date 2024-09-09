Monday, September 09, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Medal Tally Paris Paralympics 2024: India registers best-ever finish in history with record haul

Medal Tally Paris Paralympics 2024: India registers best-ever finish in history with record haul

Paris Paralympics 2024 Medal Tally: India's campaign at the global event began with a gold medal in the Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 and came to a halt with Navdeep's gold in the men's javelin throw F41 category.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: September 09, 2024 7:57 IST
Medals awarded at the Paris Paralympics.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Medals awarded at the Paris Paralympics.

After 10 days of mouth-watering action, the Paris Paralympics came to a close on Sunday, September 8 with a grand closing ceremony at Stade de France. India enjoyed its best-ever outing in the history of the event, claiming seven gold medals, nine silver medals and 13 bronze medals.

However, despite the all-time best finish, India fell inches short of finishing in the top 15 on the medal standings. Let's look at India's position on the medal table and all the athletes who brought laurels to the country with a podium finish in Paris.

 

Paris Paralympics 2024 Medal Table 

Order Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1. People's Republic of China 94 76 50 220
2. Great Britain 49 44 31 124
3. United States of America 36 42 27 105
4. Netherlands 27 17 12 56
5. Brazil 25 26 38 89
6. Italy 24 15 32 71
7. Ukraine 22 28 32 82
8. France 19 28 28 75
9. Australia 18 17 28 63
10. Japan 14 10 17 41
18. India 7 9 13 29

India's medal winners at Paris Paralympics 2024

S. No. Athlete Medal Sport Category
1. Avani Lekhara Gold Shooting Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1
2. Mona Agarwal Bronze Shooting Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1
3. Preethi Pal Bronze Athletics Women's 100m T35
4. Manish Narwal Silver Shooting Men's 10m air pistol SH1
5. Rubina Francis Bronze Shooting Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1
6. Preethi Pal Bronze Athletics Women's 200m T35
7. Nishad Kumar Silver Athletics Men's high jump T47
8. Yogesh Kathuniya Silver Athletics Men's discus throw F56
9. Nitesh Kumar Gold Badminton Men's singles SL3
10. Manisha Ramadass Bronze Badminton Women’s singles SU5
11. Thulasimathi Murugesan Silver Badminton Women’s singles SU5
12. Suhas Yathiraj Silver Badminton Men’s singles SL4
13. Rakesh Kumar / Sheetal Devi Bronze Archery Mixed Team Compound Open
14. Sumit Antil Gold Athletics Men's javelin throw F64
15. Nithya Sre Sivan Bronze Badminton Women's singles SH6
16. Deepthi Jeevanji Bronze Athletics Women's 400m T20
17. Sharad Kumar Silver Athletics Men's high jump T63
18. Mariyappan Thangavelu Bronze Athletics Men's high jump T63
19. Ajeet Singh Silver  Athletics Men's javelin throw F46
20. Sundar Singh Gurjar Bronze  Athletics Men's javelin throw F46
21. Sachin Khilari Silver  Athletics Men’s shot put F46
22. Harvinder Singh Gold Archery Men's individual recurve open
23. Dharambir Gold  Athletics Men's club throw 51
24. Pranav Soorma Silver Athletics Men's club throw 51
25. Kapil Parmar Bronze Judo Men's -60kg J1
26. Simran Bronze Athletics Women's 200m T12
27. Navdeep Gold Athletics Men's javelin throw F41

 

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Other Sports News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement