Medal Tally Paris Paralympics 2024: India registers best-ever finish in history with record haul

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Medals awarded at the Paris Paralympics.

After 10 days of mouth-watering action, the Paris Paralympics came to a close on Sunday, September 8 with a grand closing ceremony at Stade de France. India enjoyed its best-ever outing in the history of the event, claiming seven gold medals, nine silver medals and 13 bronze medals.

However, despite the all-time best finish, India fell inches short of finishing in the top 15 on the medal standings. Let's look at India's position on the medal table and all the athletes who brought laurels to the country with a podium finish in Paris.

Paris Paralympics 2024 Medal Table

Order Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1. People's Republic of China 94 76 50 220 2. Great Britain 49 44 31 124 3. United States of America 36 42 27 105 4. Netherlands 27 17 12 56 5. Brazil 25 26 38 89 6. Italy 24 15 32 71 7. Ukraine 22 28 32 82 8. France 19 28 28 75 9. Australia 18 17 28 63 10. Japan 14 10 17 41 18. India 7 9 13 29

India's medal winners at Paris Paralympics 2024