Paris Olympics, India's Day 13 Schedule on August 8: Neeraj Chopra, Hockey team to push for medals

Neeraj Chopra finished at the top in men's javelin throw qualification and will be India's last hope for a Gold medal while Hockey team plays the bronze medal match

It's down to the golden boy Neeraj Chopra once again, no pressure. It has been a tumultuous emotional rollercoaster of 36 hours for the Indian contingent at the Paris Olympics and the 1.4 people back home. India went from hoping for three medals on Wednesday, August 7 to not winning any of them while getting the biggest shock after waking up with disqualification news of Vinesh Phogat because of those wretched 100 grams. Vinesh hoping against hope has filed an appeal with the CAS asking for a shared silver medal.

Mirabai Chanu in her women's 49kg weightlifting event finished fourth while Avinash Sable was at the 11th spot in the men's 3000m steeplechase. Jyoti Yarraji and wrestlers Aman Sehrawat and Anshu Malik will be in action on Thursday but all eyes will be on Neeraj, who raised hopes of a repeat of Tokyo with an 89.34m throw in the qualification round. However, it will not be easy with Andersen Peters, Julian Weber and Arshad Nadeem in the running. Hockey team after the heartbreak in the semis, will take on Spain in the bronze medal match.

Take a look at India's full schedule for Day 13 of the Paris Olympics on August 8:

Athletics

2:05 PM - Jyoti Yarraji in Women's 100m hurdles repechage (Repechage winners of each round and next two best qualify for semi-finals)

11:55 PM - Neeraj Chopra in Men's Javelin throw final

Golf

12:30 PM - Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in women's individual stroke play round 2.

Wrestling

2:30 PM - Aman Sehrawat vs Vladimir Egorov (North Macedonia) in Men's 57kg Round of 16 bout

2:30 PM: Anshu Malik vs Helen Maroulis (USA) in Women's 57kg round of 16 bout

(if they qualify, quarter-finals and semi-finals will follow on the same day)

Hockey

5:30 PM IST - India vs Spain in men's Bronze medal match