Tuesday, August 06, 2024
     
  Paris Olympics, India's Day 11 Schedule: Hockey team plays Germany in SF; Neeraj Chopra, Jena in Javelin Throw

It is a big day for the Indian contingent at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday, August 6 given the highly anticipated event, javelin throw gets underway with Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena set to take part in the men's qualification event with the hockey team set to face Germany in the semi-final.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: August 06, 2024 0:38 IST
It is a big day for the Indian hockey team as they take on
Image Source : AP It is a big day for the Indian hockey team as they take on Germany in the semis while javelin throw gets underway, probably the most anticipated event for India and the fans

It was another medal-less day for the Indian contingent at the Paris Olympics on Monday, August 5 as Lakshya Sen suffered a defeat in the bronze medal match while mixed team in shooting skeet lost to China with just a one-point difference. Avinash Sable qualified for the men's 3000m steeplechase final while the women's team made it to the quarter-finals in the team table tennis event in some good piece of news for the day as far as Indian contingent is concerned. However, Tuesday, August 6 will be a crucial day as far as India's medal hopes are concerned.

Javelin Throw in athletics gets underway, which has been the most anticipated event for India and the Indian fans, naturally since it brought a Gold for the country three years ago through Neeraj Chopra. Chopra and Kishore Jena will be in action in their respective qualification rounds while the Indian hockey team takes on Germany in the semi-final. It won't be easy, especially as India will miss their best defender and first rusher Amit Rohidas, but wins against Australia and Great Britain on the way to the semis will keep them in good stead.

Take a look at India's full schedule for Day 11 of the Paris Olympics on August 6:

Athletics

1:50 PM  - Kishore Jena in Men's Javelin Throw Round 1, Group A

2:50 PM - Kiran Pahal in Women's 400m repechage (Repechage winners of each round and next two best qualify for semi-finals)
3:20 PM - Neeraj Chopra in Men's Javelin Throw Round 1, Group B

Table Tennis

1:30 PM - Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar in Men's team event against China, top-seed and Gold medal favourites
6:30 PM - Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath in Women's team quarter-final against USA/Germany

Wrestling

3 PM - Vinesh Phogat in Women's 50kg (if she qualifies, quarter-finals and semi-finals will follow on the same day)

Hockey

10:30 PM IST - India vs Germany in men's semi-final

