Paris Olympics, India's Day 9 Schedule: India vs Great Britain hockey QF, Lakshya Sen in historic tennis SF

The Indian contingent endured some disappointments on Saturday but has many reasons to be excited for Day 9's event at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday, August 4. Men's hockey team, ace boxer Lovlina Borgohain and in-form badminton star Lakshya Sen will be in action in crucial knockout matches on Sunday.

India missed out on two medal events on Saturday after Manu Bhaker finished fourth in the women's 25m pistol finals event and archer Deepika Kumari suffered a heartbreaking loss in the women's individual semi-finals. Ace boxer Nishant Dev was also eliminated after his loss in the men's 71kg quarter-final.

Paris Olympics 2024, India's Day 9 Schedule

12:30 PM: Shooting - Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish Bhanwala in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol qualification.

01:00 PM: Shooting - Maheshwari Chauhan and Raiza Wilson in the women's skeet qualification

01:30 PM: Hockey - India vs Great Britain in the men's quarterfinals.

01:35 PM: Athletics - Parul Chaudhary in the women's 3000m steeplechase round 1.

02:30 PM: Athletics - Jeswin Aldrin in the men's long jump qualification.

03:02 PM: Boxing - Lovlina Borgohain vs Li Qian of China in the women's 75kg quarterfinal.

03:30 PM: Badminton - Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen in the men's singles semifinals

03:35 PM: Sailing - Vishnu Sarvanan in men's dinghy race 7 and 8.

06:05 PM: Sailing - Nethra Kumanan in women's dinghy race 7 and 8.

07:00 PM: Shooting - Women's Skeet final (If Raiza Wilson or Maheshwari Chauhan qualify)

More to follow...