Paris Olympics final medal table: Who are the top 10 nations in final standings as Summer Games draw closure?

The Paris Olympic Games 2024 drew a fascinating end on Sunday, August 11. The last sporting event played at the Games was the women's basketball gold medal match between serial winners USA and hosts France.

The match was an absolute nail-biter with USA holding on France by the barest of the margins 66-65 to win their 8th straight women's basketball gold at the Games. This win not brought the gold for USA but it also ensured its top-place finish in the medals tally at the Paris Games.

Nations to finish in top 10 in medal table at Paris Olympics

1 - USA has finished on top of the medals tally with a total of 126 medals. The nation won 40 golds, 44 silvers and 42 bronze. Athletics gave USA the most number of medals - 34.

2 - People's Republic of China missed out on the top spot by a whisker. China has won 91 medals but if it would have won one more gold then, it would have topped the standings. China won a total of 40 golds, 27 silvers and 24 bronze medals. Swimming gave it the most - 12 - medals.

3 - Japan secured the third spot with a total of 45 medals. It bagged 20 golds, 12 silvers and 13 bronze medals. Japan bagged 12 medals - the most for it - in wrestling.

4 - Australia is ranked fourth. It has a total of 53 medals but lack the number of gold medals to that of Japan. Aussies won 18 golds, 19 silvers and 16 bronze medals.

5 - Hosts France registered its second-best medal-haul by bagging a total of 64 medals. France clinched 16 golds, 26 silvers and 22 bronze medals. Judo gave the hosts 10 medals, the most won by it.

6 - Netherlands finished just outside the top 5 in sixth place. The Dutch contingent bagged 34 medals - 15 golds, 7 silvers and 12 bronze medals.

7 - Great Britain bagged 65 medals in all. It clinched 14 golds, 22 silvers and 29 bronze medals. Athletics handed Britain the most number of medals.

8 - Republic of Korea clinched a total of 32 medals. The Korean nation bagged 13 golds, 9 silvers and 10 bronze medals with Archery giving the most - 7 - medals.

9 - Italy finished close inside the top 10. Italy's total medals of 40 included 12 golds, 13 silvers and 15 bronze medals. Swimming and Fencing were the most prolific sports as each of them gave five medals.

10 - Germany clinched a total of 33 medals including 12 golds, 13 silvers and 8 bronze medals. Equestrian was the most successful sporting discipline for the Germans with five medals in it.

India finished in the 71st place in the medals standings. India had five bronze and one silver to its name.