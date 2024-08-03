Paris Olympics Day 8 Live Updates: Manu Bhaker one step away from historic feat in shooting; eyes on archery

Saturday, August 03, 2024
     
Manu Bhaker came into the women's 25m speed pistol final with a bronze in the women's 10m air pistol individual event and another bronze which she won in the 10m air pistol mixed-team event alongside her partner Sarabjot Singh.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: August 03, 2024 10:31 IST
Manu Bhaker.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Manu Bhaker.

Manu Bhaker is one step away from becoming the first Indian to win three medals in a single edition of the Summer Olympic Games. There are plenty of expectations from the female archers as well. Deepika Kumari and Bhajan Kaur will also be in action on Saturday as they will compete in their respective round of 16 matches.

  • Aug 03, 2024 10:31 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Rowing | Day 7 highlights

    Balraj Panwar finished 23rd to end his Paris Olympics campaign

  • Aug 03, 2024 10:30 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Athletics | Day 7 highlights

    Parul Chaudhary finished 14th in the women's 5000m heats, while Ankita finished 20th. Meanwhile, Tajinderpal Singh Toor couldn't qualify for the men's shot-put final.

  • Aug 03, 2024 10:29 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Hockey | Day 7 highlights

    India beat Australia 3-2 in their final group-stage game to finish second in Pool B behind Belgium

  • Aug 03, 2024 10:27 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Archery | Day 7 highlights

    Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara finished fourth after losing the bronze medal match to USA in the mixed-team event

  • Aug 03, 2024 10:26 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Badminton | Day 7 highlights

    Lakshya Sen beat Chou Tien Chen 19-21, 21-15, 21-12 in the quarterfinals to move into the semis

  • Aug 03, 2024 10:24 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Shooting | Day 7 highlights

    Manu Bhaker made it to the final of the women's 25m pistol event whereas Esha Singh failed to qualify. On the other hand, Anant Naruka was 26th after three rounds in the men's skeet qualification.

  • Aug 03, 2024 10:21 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Welcome, folks!!!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Paris Olympics. Today is the eighth day of the Summer Games and all Indians have their eyes fixed on Manu Bhaker again. Stay tuned to our live blog for all the latest updates from Paris.

