Paris Olympics Day 8 Live Updates: Manu Bhaker one step away from historic feat in shooting; eyes on archery

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Manu Bhaker.

Paris Olympics Day 8 Live Updates Manu Bhaker one step away from historic feat; Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari in action in archery

Manu Bhaker is one step away from becoming the first Indian to win three medals in a single edition of the Summer Olympic Games. There are plenty of expectations from the female archers as well. Deepika Kumari and Bhajan Kaur will also be in action on Saturday as they will compete in their respective round of 16 matches.

