Tuesday, July 30, 2024
     
Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh will be in action on Tuesday in the bronze medal match of the 10m air pistol mixed team event. The Manu-Sarabjot pair will be up against Oh Ye-jin and Lee Won-ho of South Korea.

Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: July 30, 2024 11:02 IST
Manu Bhaker in action.
Image Source : PTI Manu Bhaker in action.

Paris Olympics Day 4 Live Updates: Manu-Sarabjot pair in contention for Bronze in 10m air pistol mixed event; Indian men's hockey team to face Ireland in Pool B fixture

The pair of Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh will be in contention for a bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event today. Manu has already bagged a bronze in the women's 10m air pistol category. On the other hand, the Indian men's hockey team will be in action against Ireland on Tuesday.

India began their campaign with a 3-2 win against New Zealand and played out a 1-1 draw against Argentina in their second match.

  • Jul 30, 2024 10:52 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Archery | Day 3 Highlights

    The Indian men's team of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai lost their archery quarters to Turkey

  • Jul 30, 2024 10:51 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Hockey | Day 3 Highlights

    Indian men's hockey team played out a 1-1 draw against Argentina

  • Jul 30, 2024 10:50 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Shooting | Day 3 Highlights

    • Arjun Babuta finishes fourth in men's 10m air rifle final
    • Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh qualified for the bronze medal match in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema finished 10th
    • Ramita Jindal finished seventh in the 10m air rifle final
  • Jul 30, 2024 10:39 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Table Tennis | Day 3 Highlights

    Manika Batra hammered Prithika Pavade 4-0 in women's singles round-of-32 match

  • Jul 30, 2024 10:33 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Badminton | Day 3 Highlights

    • Lakshya Sen beat Julien Carraggi 21-19, 21-14
    • Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto suffered a defeat at the hands 21-11, 21-12 to Japan's Nami Matsuyama-Chiharu Shida in women's doubles group match
  • Jul 30, 2024 10:16 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Paris Olympics. Today is the fourth day of the Games and India is in contention for a medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. Stay tuned to our live blog for all the latest updates from Paris.

