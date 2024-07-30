Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manu Bhaker in action.

Paris Olympics Day 4 Live Updates: Manu-Sarabjot pair in contention for Bronze in 10m air pistol mixed event; Indian men's hockey team to face Ireland in Pool B fixture

The pair of Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh will be in contention for a bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event today. Manu has already bagged a bronze in the women's 10m air pistol category. On the other hand, the Indian men's hockey team will be in action against Ireland on Tuesday.

India began their campaign with a 3-2 win against New Zealand and played out a 1-1 draw against Argentina in their second match.

