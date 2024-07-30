India's schedule for July 30 at Paris Olympic Games; check key medal events and contenders in action

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manu Bhaker.

India endured a mixed day of emotions at the Paris Olympics on Monday, July 29. While Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh secured the fourth shooting final for the Indian contingent at the Games, the two other finalists could not bag a medal home.

The Indian hockey men's team was also in action, facing Argentina. A late penalty corner strike by captain Harmanpreet Singh helped India achieve parity with their opponents to take a point from their 1-1 outcome.

Like the women's archery team, the men's archery team also faltered in the quarterfinals, going down to eventual bronze winners Türkiye. There is a lot of action scheduled on the fourth day of the Games too, i.e., July 30.

India's schedule for Day 3 of the Paris Olympics:

12:30 PM: Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari will be in action in the women's trap qualification day 1 on Tuesday. In the men's event, Prithviraj Tondaiman will be in action for day 2 of his qualification event.

1 PM: Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh will be in action in the 10m mixed team air pistol bronze medal match against South Korea.

Not before 1 PM: Balraj Panwar will be in action in the men's singles sculls quarterfinals.

2:30 PM: Anush Agarwalla and his horse Sir Caramello Old will compete in the dressage individual grand prix event tomorrow.

4:45 PM: The hockey team will face Ireland in its third pool game. After beating New Zealand and playing a 1-1 draw with Argentina, India will look to get back to winning ways.

5:14 PM: Ankita Bhaka will feature in the round-of-64 and will face Poland's Wioleta Myszor. Ankita finished 11th in the ranking round

5:27 PM: Bhajan Kaur will also take the archery field in her round of 64 game against Syfia Kamal of Indonesia. She secured 22nd place in the ranking round.

5:30 PM: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will play their final group game against Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Ardianto. They have already qualified for the quarters.

After 6:20 PM: Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto will face Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu in their group stage game.

7:16 PM: Amit Panghal will be in action in his men's 50kg round-of-16 match against Patrick Chinyemba

9:30 PM: Jaismine will face Philippines' Nesthy Petecio in her women's 57kg round-of-32 match.

10:46 PM: Dhiraj Bommadevara to face Czech Republic's Adam Li in his round of 64 match. He was part of the men's team that went down to Türkiye in the quarters.

1:06 AM: Preeti Pawar in action against Colombia's Yeni Arias in her round-of-16 match bout in the women's 54kg.