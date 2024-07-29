Monday, July 29, 2024
     
  5. Paris Olympics Day 3 Live Updates: Ramita Jindal eyes shooting medal; India vs Argentina in hockey
India has made its presence felt on the medal tally with the help of a bronze secured by Manu Bhaker in the women's 10m air pistol event. India will hope that Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta also claim medals in their respective categories on Monday.

Written By : Kumar Rupesh Edited By : Aditya Kukalyekar
New Delhi
Updated on: July 29, 2024 10:12 IST
Image Source : PTI Ramita Jindal.

Paris Olympics Day 3 Live Updates: Ramita Jindal in contention for medal in 10m air rifle; Indian men's hockey team to face Argentina in Pool B

After scripting history on day two of the Paris Olympics, the Indian contingent would look to add more medal to the country's tally on Monday, July 29. India will have high hopes from Ramita Jindal as she has secured a place in the medal event of the women's 10m air rifle category. Arjun Babuta also stands a chance of winning a medal as he will be seen competing in the men's category of the same event.

The Indian men's archery team will be in action today. The archers will compete in the quarters and hope to go all the way. In addition to that, the Indian men's hockey team will take on Argentina in its second Pool B match.

To get access to exclusive player interviews and to keep a tab on the latest happenings in Paris, stay tuned to our YouTube channel

  • Jul 29, 2024 10:07 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Breaking news!

    Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's men's doubles group-stage match against German pair Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel has been cancelled as Lamsfuss has withdrawn from the event with a knee injury.

    If the French pair of Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar lose to Indonesian duo Fajar Alfian and Muhammed Rian Ardianto today, then the Indian pair will automatically qualify for the quarters.

  • Jul 29, 2024 9:58 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Welcome!

    A warm welcome to our Paris Olympics live coverage. Today is the third day of the global event and promises to be an eventful one for India. Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all the latest updates from Paris.

