Paris Olympics Day 3 Live Updates: Ramita Jindal eyes shooting medal; India vs Argentina in hockey

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ramita Jindal.

Paris Olympics Day 3 Live Updates: Ramita Jindal in contention for medal in 10m air rifle; Indian men's hockey team to face Argentina in Pool B

After scripting history on day two of the Paris Olympics, the Indian contingent would look to add more medal to the country's tally on Monday, July 29. India will have high hopes from Ramita Jindal as she has secured a place in the medal event of the women's 10m air rifle category. Arjun Babuta also stands a chance of winning a medal as he will be seen competing in the men's category of the same event.

The Indian men's archery team will be in action today. The archers will compete in the quarters and hope to go all the way. In addition to that, the Indian men's hockey team will take on Argentina in its second Pool B match.

To get access to exclusive player interviews and to keep a tab on the latest happenings in Paris, stay tuned to our YouTube channel