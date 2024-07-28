Paris Olympics: Celebrations galore at Manu Bhaker's home after shooter's historic bronze medal | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gold Medallist Korea’s Jin Ye Oh, Silver medallist compatriot Kim Yeji and bronze medallist India's Manu Bhaker

Paris Olympics: Indian shooter Manu Bhaker grabbed a historic bronze medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics as she has become the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in the sport. Manu clinched the podium spot in the 10m air pistol final with a score of 221.7.

After the win, the fans dived in euphoria and celebrations began at Manu's home too. The family celebrated the win with sweets at her residence. Her father also spoke to the media and expected that she would perform better in her remaining two events.

"The entire country is proud of Manu, two of her events are remaining we expect her to perform better. Manu got a lot of support from the government and the federation. She could achieve this only because of the blessings of the people of the country. This is a huge achievement," Manu's father, Ram Kishan Bhaker said to media after Manu's win.

"I always wanted my daughter to be happy. I have always been feeling good," her mother, Sumedha Bhaker told the media. Manu's uncle Baljeet Singh also expressed his happiness on Manu's achievement. "It is a matter of pride for the entire country that she secured the bronze medal in the Olympics. We were expecting a gold medal, but we were very happy. The entire village will welcome her. She has done a lot of hard work for this achievement," Baljeet said.

Manu Bhaker has become the country's first woman shooter and fifth overall to win an Olympic medal. She ended the 12-year wait for a shooting medal at the Summer Games. The other Indians to have won an Olympic medal in the sport are Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Abhinav Bindra, Gagan Narang and Vijay Kumar.

Manu was in contention for a Silver medal but missed out on her final shot as Korea's Yeji Kim took the second prize, behind compatriot Jin Ye Ho, who bagged the Gold medal.