Paris Olympics 2024: Novak Djokovic hands straight sets defeat to Rafael Nadal in clash of icons

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rafael Nadal.

Novak Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal in the clash of the giants in the Paris Olympic Games 2024. The two stars met each other for the first time after two years in Paris and Djokovic dominated his long-time rival in the second round of the singles event on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The Serb tennis star went past the Spanish icon in straight sets 6-1, 6-4 in 1 hour and 43 minutes in what could be Nadal's final singles game at Roland Garros. Djokovic eased past Nadal in the opening set to win it by 6-1 as he broke the Spanish icon twice in it. He led 5-0 before Nadal pulled one game back only to lose the seventh one on the Serb's serve.

More to follow...