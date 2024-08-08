Paris Olympics 2024, Men's Javelin throw Live: When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra live on TV and streaming?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Neeraj Chopra will be in action in the men's javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics on Thursday, August 8 evening

It has been a disheartening last few days for India as far as their medal hopes are concerned in the Paris Olympics but Thursday, August 8 has come with renewed hope with a couple of big medal events. The hockey team will be playing the bronze medal match against Spain, but all the attention will be on Neeraj Chopra, who will be defending his Olympic Gold at the Stade De France on Thursday evening.

Neeraj threw a massive 89.34 metres in his first attempt and raised the hopes of a Gold medal yet again despite not having the best of the years. However, as Neeraj admitted after the qualification round, it will be a dogfight for the medals between the top 12 javelin throwers given how tight the first round was. Andersen Peters, Julian Weber and Arshad Nadeem will be Neeraj's toughest competitors but the first and only throw from him keeps him in good stead and the Indians in hope for a medal.

Peters had hit the 88.63m mark while Nadeem had gotten to the 86.59 mark before Weber got the 87.57m in the first round. Who will it be in the final round?

When will Neeraj Chopra's men's javelin throw final take place in the Paris Olympics 2024?

Neeraj Chopra will be in action in the men's javelin throw event from 11:45 PM IST onwards. Each of the 12 athletes will have three attempts before the top eight get to throw three times more. The four athletes with the least distance among 12 in those three attempts will be out. The biggest throw in those six attempts will decide the medal positions.

The event will be live on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD and Sports18 2 channels on TV and will be streamed on the JioCinema app and website.