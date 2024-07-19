Paris Olympics 2024: List of Indian athletes to qualify for Summer Games in Boxing, Nikhat, Lovlina in focus

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain.

Paris Olympics 2024: India's charge into the Paris Olympics is set to begin within a week with 117 athletes vying for glory at the Summer Games. India has sent a 257-member contingent with 117 athletes and 140 support staff members for the Olympics.

Just like other athletes, the boxers will leave no stone unturned in their charge towards Olympics glory. While the legendary Mary Kom will not be part of the squad as she has retired, world champions Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain will headline the six-member boxing squad from India.

The two world champions are India's best bet for medals from the boxing team at the Games. Nikhat is in red-hot form and surely the most-consistent Indian boxer with just two bouts lost since 2022. She has beaten everyone in the 52kg during this time.

Lovlina has made smooth transition from 69kg, the category in which she won Olympic 2021 bronze, to the 75kg. Her first real test to this new category came in 2023 World Championships and she passed that with a Gold medal around her neck.

Amit Panghal is in his second Olympics after suffering first round exit in Tokyo when he was ranked No.1 in 52kg. Panghal has won the Commonwealth Games 2022 Gold and would be itching to prove himself at the grandest stage of them all.

Nishant Dev is the second male boxer from India at the Games. He would be competing in the 71kg category. He is coming into the Games on the back of a bronze at the 2023 IBA World Boxing Championships.

Jaismine Lamboria and Preeti Pawar will be competing in their maiden Olympic Games. Jasmine, who is competing in the 57kg category, won the bronze medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Preeti, competing in 54kg, bagged a bronze in the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

India's boxing contingent for Olympics 2024:

1. Nikhat Zareen: women's 50kg

2. Preeti Pawar: women's 54kg

3. Jaismine Lamboria: women's 57kg

4. Lovlina Borgohain: women's 75kg

5. Amit Panghal: men's 51 kg

6. Nishant Dev: men's 71kg