Paris Olympics 2024: Indian archers and rowers first to check in at Games Village

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Paris Olympics 2024.

Days before the start of the Olympics 2024, archers and rowers have become the first athletes from India to check in at the Paris Games village, India's chef-de-mission for the Paris Olympics, Gagan Narang informed on Saturday.

Narang reached Paris on Thursday to check the arrangements for the Indian athletes. "I arrived in Paris on Thursday night and have taken stock of the arrangements inside the Games Village for the Indian contingent. Archery and rowing were the first Indian teams to arrive on Friday and have comfortably checked in. The athletes are slowly settling in and are exploring the Village," said Narang, the 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist shooter.

He stated that the hockey team will reach Paris on Sunday from the Netherlands, where it prepared its final phase of preparation

"The mood is certainly upbeat. We have the Indian men's hockey team arriving on Saturday. Surely, I am reminded of my hay days at the Olympics as an athlete.

"While there is a lot of excitement, athletes will also want to get some game time in the competition arenas. We want to make sure the athletes’ have everything they need ahead of the start of their respective events," added Narang, a four-time Olympian.

India has sent a 117-athlete contingent for the Olympics 2024 alongside 140 support staff members. Six archers and a lone rowing athlete are part of the contingent. The archery team includes Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav, Deepika Kumari, Bhajan Kaur and Ankita Bhakat, while Balraj Panwar is the only rower in the men's single sculls.

Narang was appointed as India's chef-de-mission in place of Mary Kom. He expressed his gratitude for it. "It is a matter of great honour for me to travel with the Indian contingent as the Chef-de-Mission for the Paris Olympics. I express my heartfelt gratitude for considering me for the role, and giving me a chance to once again serve my country on the sports' biggest stage," Narang said.

"As an athlete myself, I fully understand the requirements of elite athletes at the world's greatest sporting extravaganza. I will work strenuously to motivate and inspire the Indian contingent, while also safeguarding their priorities to perform their optimum.

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to play the role of the primary liaison between our athletes, the organising committee, and other relevant stakeholders during the Games and will ensure a smooth and efficient process," he added.