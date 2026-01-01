Weather update: New Year showers Delhi and Mumbai; capital records coldest December day in 6 years As per the IMD, dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to continue during night and morning hours over Odisha, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi till January 5.

New Delhi:

National capital Delhi welcomed New Year 2026 with light rains, bringing a much-needed respite for the residents from toxic air. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), several parts of the country are gripped in cold wave conditions, dense fog, and sharply dipping temperatures.

From January 3, colder conditions may develop as minimum temperatures could drop further, with cold northerly winds from the Himalayan region expected to move towards the national capital, the IMD said.

Mumbai also witnessed light early morning showers on the first day of the New Year 2026. Rain started just before 6 am, with some areas seeing heavy downpours while others only experienced light drizzle.

Delhi records coldest December day in 6 years

Delhi experienced its coldest December day in six years on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature dropping to 14.2°C. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the last time the city recorded a lower maximum was on December 31, 2019, when it reached just 9.4°C.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature of 14.2°C was about 6.2 degrees below the normal for this time of year, marking the lowest maximum of the season. The minimum temperature was recorded at 6.4°C, slightly below the seasonal average by 0.4 degrees.

IMD coldwave and fog alert

As per the IMD, dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to continue during night and morning hours over Odisha, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi till January 5. Eastern Uttar Pradesh is expected to experience similar foggy conditions till January 2, while West Rajasthan may witness them till January 3.

Cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh from January 2 to 4. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi may experience cold wave conditions from January 3 to 5. Rajasthan is likely to face a cold wave on January 5 and 6, while Telangana may experience it on January 1.