Paris Olympic Games closing ceremony live streaming: When and where to watch event live in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY A view of the Eiffel Tower.

The Paris Olympic Games are set to draw a close after nearly three weeks of fascinating and thrilling action in the French Capital. The Games, which began with the opening ceremony on July 26, will be concluded on August 11 with the closing ceremony.

Over 10000 athletes participated across 32 sports at the Paris Olympics. India sent a 117-member contingent for the Games and bagged a total of six medals (seven if Vinesh gets a silver).

This was India's joint-second-best campaign in terms of medals won at the Summer Games. Manu Bhaker bagged two medals, becoming the only Indian with two medals at a single edition of the Olympics since Independence. The Indian hockey team also clinched a bronze by defeating Spain in the fight for the third-place playoff by 2-1. Neeraj Chopra continued his brilliance as he took home a silver in the Javelin throw final with a throw of 89.45m.

Legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and shooter Manu Bhaker have been chosen as India's flag-bearers for the closing ceremony. Sreejesh ends his India career with a bronze medal, while young shooter Manu has many more Olympics lined-up for her. The ceremony has been given the name of 'Records'. The other details regarding it have been kept hidden. Unlike the opening ceremony, which was held at the River Seine, the closing ceremony will be back to its traditional way. The Stade de France stadium will host the event infront of an expected 80,000 crowd.

When is the Paris 2024 closing ceremony?

The Paris Olympics closing ceremony will take place on August 11, as per local time

At what time will the Paris 2024 closing ceremony?

The closing ceremony will begin at 9 PM local. According to the Indian time, it will start at 12:30 AM IST in the early hours of Monday, August 12

How to watch the Paris 2024 closing ceremony on TV in India?

The closing ceremony will be aired live on television channels Sports18 1 SD and Sports18 1 HD.

How to watch the Paris 2024 closing ceremony online in India?

The closing ceremony can be seen on JioCinema for digital experience in India