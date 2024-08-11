Sunday, August 11, 2024
     
  Paris Olympic Games 2024 closing ceremony live: 33rd edition of Summer Games draw closure at Stade de France
Live now

Paris Olympic Games 2024 closing ceremony live: 33rd edition of Summer Games draw closure at Stade de France

Paris Olympic Games 2024 closing ceremony live: The Olympic Games 2024 draw an end with the closing ceremony at the Stade de France stadium on August 11. After a thrilling action for nearly three weeks, the Games officially bid adieu to the world until the next time. Follow for the latest updates.

Edited By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 11, 2024 23:14 IST
Paris Olympics closing ceremony live.
Paris Olympics closing ceremony live.

Paris Olympic Games 2024 closing ceremony live: 33rd edition of Summer Games draw closure at Stade de France

Paris Olympic Games 2024 closing ceremony live: The Olympic Games officially ends with the closing ceremony at the Stade de France stadium in Paris. The Paris Olympics, which went on for nearly three weeks ends on August 11. The flag-bearers and the athletes march into the stadium to bid adieu to the Games until next time.

Multi-time Olympic medallists Manu Bhaker and PR Sreejesh are India's flag-bearers at the closing ceremony. Manu bagged two bronze medals in shooting, while Sreejesh, in his last appearance for India, bagged another bronze medal in hockey. Follow for the latest updates on the closing ceremony. 

 

Live updates :Paris Olympic Games 2024 closing ceremony latest updates

  • Aug 11, 2024 11:05 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Paris Olympic Games 2024 closing ceremony: The end of the Paris Games!!

    It's going to be the end of the Paris Olympic Games after a thrilling action of almost three weeks at the French Capital. The Games draw a close with the closing ceremony at the Stade de France. Stay tuned with us as we bring this ceremony to you.

