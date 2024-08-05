Paris 2024: Viktor Axelsen defends Olympic Gold in men's singles, joins Lin Dan in elite list

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Viktor Axelsen defends Olympic Gold medal in men's singles badminton beating Kunlavut Vitidsarn

Viktor Axelsen was just too good! He has been for the past half a decade and might remain as it is for a few years to come at least! Lakshya Sen, who will return from Paris empty-handed, might just take solace from the fact that he ran Axelsen close as Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn ultimately proved to be a no competition for the Danish star, who defended his Olympic Gold medal in Paris winning the men's singles final in straight sets 21-11, 21-11.

Vitidsarn started well with both him and Axelsen being 5-5 level at one point before the latter just took over and didn't let his Thai opponent have a say in the game. After he overhauled the lead and took the first game, the second became largely easier for Axelsen to close the game as he had snatched wind out of Vitidsarn's wings. The long reach, the ability to basically cover the whole court and the terrific response shots, Axelsen was flexing his muscles and at one point the viewers almost felt bad for Vitidsarn as he unable to counter what all the Danish was throwing at him.

Axelsen won his third Olympic medal and second back-to-back Gold medal to join China's Lin Dan in the elite list. Dan won Olympic Gold in men's badminton singles in Beijing 2008 and London 2012 in back-to-back editions and Axelsen has defended his title as well.

Axelsen remained unbeaten throughout the competition and deservedly won the Gold medal. India's Lakshya Sen came closing to beating the Dane twice as he was leading 15-8 in the first set of his semi-final which Axelsen won 22-20. Lakshya began the second set with a 7-0 lead before Axelsen won it as well to win the game which the latter suggested was his toughest match.

Lakshya lost his bronze medal match as well as the Indian badminton contingent returned empty-handed from Paris.