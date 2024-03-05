Pakistani boxer disappears in Italy after stealing money from teammate's bag, complaint filed

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Pakistan boxer Zohaib Rasheed

In a shocking incident, a boxer from Pakistan Zohaib Rasheed has disappeared in Italy after stealing money from his teammate's bag. Boxing athletes including Rasheed have gone to Italy to take part in the Olympic Qualifying tournament where the incident took place. The Pakistan Amateur Boxing Federation confirmed the development on Tuesday (March 5) and has also taken necessary steps to file the complaint against the said player.

A senior official who belongs to the federation stated that they have brought the unfortunate incident to the notice of Pakistan Embassy in Italy and accordingly have also filed a police report about the incident. Meanwhile, national federation's secretary, Colonel Nasir Ahmed, has reacted to the whole matter calling it an embarrassing situation as the players represent the country in such tournaments while confirming that a five-member squad had travelled to Italy.

He also informed that Zohaib stole the money from his teammate female boxer Laura Ikram's purse when she had gone out for training. He took her room keys from the front desk and took away all the foreign currency from her purse before fleeing away from the hotel.

"It is most embarrassing for the federation and country the way Zohaib Rasheed has behaved as he had gone there as part of a five-member squad to take part in an Olympic qualifying tournament. The police have been informed and they are now searching for him but he is not in contact with anyone," Nasir said. Interestingly, Zohaib Rasheed, not long ago, was considered a rising talent in Pakistan after has won a bronze medal at the Asian Boxing Championships last year. Also, there have been multiple incidents of Pakistani athletes running away abroad in hope of better future.