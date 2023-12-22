Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia returns Padma Shri in his letter to PM Modi in protest over WFI chief election

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bajrang Punia issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, December 22 amid Sanjay Singh's appointment as WFI president

India's Tokyo Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia has returned his Padma Shri award amid protests against the election of Sanjay Singh, a close-aid of outgoing chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, as the new Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief. Punia's statement came a day after Sakshi Malik decided to quit the sport citing Sanjay Singh's election as the WFI chief.

In a detailed statement, Punia wrote, "Dear Prime Minister hope you're doing well. You must be busy in working for the country but amid all this, I want to draw your attention to the wrestlers of the country. You must be aware that the women wrestlers of the country started a protest in January this year against Brish Bhushan Singh accusing him of sexual harassment. I too joined their protest. The protest stopped after the government promised strong action.

"But there was no FIR against Brij Bhushan even after three months and we again took to the streets in April so that the police would at least file an FIR against him. But that didn't happen so we had to move court to get an FIR registered. There were 19 complainants in January but the number came down to 7 by April. This means Brij Bhushan exerted his influence on 12 women wrestlers," Bajrang Punia further added.

Punia added that their protest went on for 40 days and one more female wrestler backed out. "We were pressurised a lot. Our protest site was demolished, we were kicked out of Delhi and were barred from protesting. We were clueless as to what to do now, hence we resorted to immersing our medals in the Ganga river," Punia said.

"We fought from our heart but if a man like Brij Bhushan, his business partner and a close aide is elected as the president of WFI, I give up wrestling. From today onwards you will not see me on the mat,"

