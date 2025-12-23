Odisha athletes forced to sit near train toilet due to unconfirmed tickets, video surfaces 18 Odisha athletes, including 10 boys and 8 girls, were forced to sit near train toilets in the general compartment due to alleged ticketing negligence while travelling to the 69th National School Wrestling Championship, sparking widespread outrage.

New Delhi:

18 athletes from Odisha were forced to sit near a train toilet on their way to the 69th National School Wrestling Championship in Uttar Pradesh. In the videos going viral on social media, 10 boys and 8 girls were seen sitting near a train toilet in inhumane conditions.

It is alleged that due to gross negligence by the Mass Education Department, confirmed railway tickets were not arranged for the players.

As a result, the athletes were forced to travel in the general compartment. In a viral video, several players can be clearly seen sitting near the train toilets during the journey, despite the biting cold.

Public outrage after video goes viral

The athletes, who had gone to represent their state, were neither provided proper seating nor a safe and dignified travel environment. The viral videos on social media has triggered widespread anger.

Players express their displeasure

Following the circulation of the video, outrage has spread across Odisha. Sports enthusiasts, parents, and citizens have questioned the treatment meted out to the athletes, who were going to represent the state on a national platform.

Biju Janata Dal criticises the government

Rajya Sabha MP from the Biju Janata Dal, Sulata Deo, called the incident extremely shameful. She said, "Children are everyone’s children. This double-engine government has failed on all fronts. In just 17 months, the government has proven to be a failure. What must have been going through the minds of those children who had to sit near train bathrooms? What kind of impression will the government leave on their young minds? Parents raise their children with so much love and care. If you cannot take children properly, then do not take them at all—but do not insult them like this."

She further asked whether anyone would make their own children sit near a bathroom while travelling. "Was this a journey of just one or two hours? Even during a short journey, this should never happen. Players deserve respect. If this affects the children mentally, they will not be able to play well, let alone win medals. The parents should file a case against the department and issue a show-cause notice. If there was no reservation, why were the children taken at all? Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is also from Odisha - was he not aware that the children did not have reserved tickets?" she said.

No response from the government so far

Meanwhile, there has been no official response issued by the School and Mass Education Department regarding the incident so far. People are demanding strict action against the responsible officials and assurances that such negligence will not be repeated in the future. This incident not only exposes administrative insensitivity but also raises a serious question: Is there no value for the hard work and dignity of our young athletes?

Report from Odisha by Shubham Kumar