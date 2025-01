Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

Novak Djokovic defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-final of the 2025 Australian Open. The Serbian was a set down and also, hurt his leg during the match but the 37-year-old eventually scripted a phenomenal comeback to win the game 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4. With the win, Djokovic moved closer to his 25th career grand slam.

