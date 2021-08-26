Nothing wrong in what Arshad Nadeem did by taking my javelin in the final: Neeraj Chopra

Follow us on Image Source : AP Neeraj Chopra

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra has clarified that there was nothing wrong in what Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem did in the finals of the Tokyo Olympics. In a widely-circulated video on Twitter, Chopra is on the lookout for his javelin before asking for it from Nadeem, moments before his first throw on the eventful day.

Chopra on Thursday shared a clip on Twitter, saying he was "disappointed" to see people pushing their "vested interests and propaganda" following the viral video.

"I would request everyone to please not use me and my comments as a medium to further your vested interests and propaganda. Sports teaches us to be together and united. I'm extremely disappointed to see some of the reactions from the public on my recent comments," wrote the javelin throw star along with the video.

Also Read: Neeraj Chopra recalls his interaction with Arshad Nadeem in final

"I thank everyone for the love and support. Recently in one of my interviews, I said that I took my javelin from Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem before my first attempt. A big issue has been created out of this, I would like to clarify all throwers as per rule are allowed to use the javelin.

"So there is nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare and I asked him for the javelin for my throw, this is not a big issue. I urge everyone to further not create any issue on this. We all javelin throwers compete in a sporting manner," added the Olympic gold medallist.

The 23-year-old won the gold with his 87.58m throw in the second attempt, and thus became the only second Indian athlete after Abhinav Bindra to clinch an Olympic top podium finish in individual events.

Chopra's gold helped India amass its highest-ever medal tally at the Games. India won seven medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics - 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 4 Bronze -- to go one better of their medal haul at the 2012 London Olympics.

Related Video