No place for compound archery at Los Angeles Olympics, boxing put on hold

The Executive Board meeting of the International Olympic Council (IOC) brought plenty of disappointment for the Indian archers and archery fans as it was announced that compound archery wouldn't find a place at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

World Archery, the apex governing body had suggested the inclusion of compound archery to the International Olympic Council for the LA28. The news also comes across as a major blow to India's medal chances at the event keeping the recent scintillating performance of India's compound archers at the Asian Games.

At the 19th edition of the Asiad, Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam dazzled brightly for India as they won gold in the men's and women's individual categories.

The sports director of the IOC, Kit McConnell mentioned that with the inclusion of new sports and the participation of new athletes, the IOC had to strike a balance.

"The increase would obviously, equally, be looking to limit the impact on the existing sports — that is the balance we will have to find," McConnell was quoted as saying by PTI.

"Moving forward also, respecting the universality within those existing sports and any changes that we make," he mentioned.

"Regarding the disciplines, the programme commission set that very framework.

The president outlined no new venues, no additional quota, and new disciplines only where they were a replacement or swap for existing events or disciplines.

"That is why coastal rowing is the only additional new discipline because of the replacement of the lightweight rowing," he added.

"In saying that, it is also really important that we highlight the strength of the number of proposals that were put forward by the international federations.

"You mentioned some, but some of those proposals that came from international federations, we have so say no because of that framework, controlling the cost and complexity but not a judgement of the quality of many of those," he added.

The news for boxing fans is not very encouraging either as the sport has been put on hold as far as its inclusion at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics is concerned. The reason behind the same is the fact that the Executive Board doesn't recognise any governing body for the sport.

