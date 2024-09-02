Monday, September 02, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Nishad Kumar clinches Silver in men's high jump to win India's seventh medal at Paris Paralympics 2024

Nishad Kumar clinches Silver in men's high jump to win India's seventh medal at Paris Paralympics 2024

Nishad Kumar bagged his second Paralympics medal and India's seventh in the high jump category with a brilliant performance at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Sunday. India's other contender Ram Pal finished seventh in the same event with a finish of 1.95m.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: September 02, 2024 1:05 IST
Nishad Kumar at Paris Paralympics 2024
Image Source : GETTY Nishad Kumar during the World Para Athletics Championships match in Kobe on May 19, 2024

India's star athlete Nishad Kumar claimed the Silver medal in the men's high jump event at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Sunday, September 1. Nishad produced his second and India's seventh medal in the high jump category in Paralympic history.

Nishad Kumar crossed the 2.04m mark to finish second while India's other participant Ram Pal equalled his personal-best 1.95m to finish seventh. USA's three-time Paralympic gold medalist Roderick Townsend-Roberts continued to dominate the event with the best finish of 2.08m.

Both Nishad and Roderick were the only two contenders to coss 2.00m and then raised the bar for the gold with their respective season-best jumps. Both athletes crashed onto the bar while chasing 2.08m in their first attempt but the American star crossed it successfully in his second attempt to take the gold.

Nishad also gave it all with his best performance on the 2024 but also crashed his second jump onto the bar to settle for a silver medal.

Men's High Jump - T47 Final Results

Related Stories
India at Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 4 schedule: Medalists Avani and Preethi look to add more success

India at Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 4 schedule: Medalists Avani and Preethi look to add more success

Suhas Yathiraj, Nitesh Kumar storm into finals to confirm two badminton silvers in Paralympics 2024

Suhas Yathiraj, Nitesh Kumar storm into finals to confirm two badminton silvers in Paralympics 2024

Preethi Pal creates history with India's first-ever Bronze in women's 200m at Paris Paralympics 2024

Preethi Pal creates history with India's first-ever Bronze in women's 200m at Paris Paralympics 2024

  1. Roderick Townsend-Roberts (USA) - 2.08m
  2. Nishad Kumar (India) - 2.04m
  3. Georgii Margiev (Neutral) - 2.00m

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Other Sports News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement