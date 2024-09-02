Nishad Kumar clinches Silver in men's high jump to win India's seventh medal at Paris Paralympics 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Nishad Kumar during the World Para Athletics Championships match in Kobe on May 19, 2024

India's star athlete Nishad Kumar claimed the Silver medal in the men's high jump event at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Sunday, September 1. Nishad produced his second and India's seventh medal in the high jump category in Paralympic history.

Nishad Kumar crossed the 2.04m mark to finish second while India's other participant Ram Pal equalled his personal-best 1.95m to finish seventh. USA's three-time Paralympic gold medalist Roderick Townsend-Roberts continued to dominate the event with the best finish of 2.08m.

Both Nishad and Roderick were the only two contenders to coss 2.00m and then raised the bar for the gold with their respective season-best jumps. Both athletes crashed onto the bar while chasing 2.08m in their first attempt but the American star crossed it successfully in his second attempt to take the gold.

Nishad also gave it all with his best performance on the 2024 but also crashed his second jump onto the bar to settle for a silver medal.

Men's High Jump - T47 Final Results

Roderick Townsend-Roberts (USA) - 2.08m Nishad Kumar (India) - 2.04m Georgii Margiev (Neutral) - 2.00m

