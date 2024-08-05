Neeraj Chopra's Javelin event live streaming: When and where to watch defending champion in action?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Neeraj Chopra.

India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra will be in action at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 as he looks to defend his Javelin title. Neeraj has achieved possibly everything a Javelin throwe dreams of and is hungry for more.

Three years ago in Tokyo, Neeraj had become the second Indian to win an individual gold at the Summer games as his 87.58m throw took him to the ultimate glory. Neeraj has been in some ridiculous consistency ever since his gold in Tokyo, finishing inside the top two of every event he has been part of till now.

Neeraj is the current world champion, the reigning Asian Games champion and former Commonwealth and Diamond League winner. He is looking to repeat his gold medal win at the Olympics.

He will face a tough field of athletes in a hunt towards a historic second gold. There will be Jakub Vadlejch, Julian Weber, Max Dehning, Arshad Nadeem and Anderson Peters who will pose a challenge to Neeraj.

Neeraj will be joined by compatriot Kishore Jena in the Javelin event. However, the two are placed in different groups. There are two groups in the Javelin qualification event and while both groups will be in action on August 6, the timing of both of them are different.

When will Kishore Jena be in action in the Javelin qualification?

Kishore Jena is placed in Group A alongside 15 other athletes. His group also features Julian Weber and Jakub Vadlejch among others. The Group A action will get underway from 1:50 PM IST onwards on August 6.

When will Neeraj Chopra be in action in the Javelin qualification?

Neeraj Chopra is placed in Group B of the qualification event alongside 15 more athletes. His group features Germany's Max Dehning, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem and Grenada's Anderson Peters. His group action will begin from 3:20 PM onwards on August 6.

How to watch Neeraj and Kishore in action in India?

The fans can catch the Javelin throwers live on the Sports18 network on television. For digital experience, one can tune into JioCinema.