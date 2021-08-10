Neeraj Chopra third most talked-about athlete globally on Twitter; hockey logs record high

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Neeraj Chopra.

Tokyo Olympic Games gold medallist, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1), was the third most talked-about athlete globally, while hockey was the most talked-about sports on Twitter in India, recording an increase of 134 per cent compared to the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Following Chopra's success at the quadrennial showpiece on the penultimate day, the official Olympics handle's (@Olympics) video celebrating the thrower's iconic win was the most watched Olympics video on Twitter in India.

The 23-year-old Chopra's tweet expressing gratitude for the country folk's support for his gold-winning Olympics journey was also the most liked and re-tweeted tweet among Olympics conversations in India. This was also the tweet that received the most number of replies.

"Still processing this feeling. To all of India and beyond, thank you so much for your support and blessings that have helped me reach this stage. This moment will live with me forever. (Folded hands, Flag of India)," Chopra had tweeted following his success.

Hockey became the most talked about Olympic sport on Twitter in India, recording an increase of 134 per cent compared to 2016 Rio, while the other sport that recorded massive increase in conversations were javelin throw (+5631%) and golf (+703%), where Aditi Ashok (@aditigolf) became the first Indian golfer to represent the country at the Games.

Fencing, thanks to Bhavani Devi's exploits, registered a 1086 per cent increase.

#FieldHockey was the most mentioned hashtag sports in India during the Games, followed by badminton, wrestling, boxing and golf.

While Chopra was the most talked-about athlete in India, Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) was second, followed by PV Sindhu (@Pvsindhu1), Lovlina Borgohain (@LovlinaBorgohai), Bajrang Punia (@BajrangPunia) and Rani Rampal (@imranirampal)in that order.