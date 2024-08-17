Neeraj Chopra opens on competition plans after Olympics, says 'I have decided to participate in...'

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Neeraj Chopra.

Indian ace Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is gearing up for his upcoming competitions after the Paris Olympics 2024, where he clinched a silver medal. Neeraj finished second to Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in the final with a throw of 89.45m, significantly behind Nadeem's 92.97m mark.

After the Olympics final, Neeraj stated after the Olympics that he needed to stay injury-free to put his complete focus on his throws. Subsequent reports surfaced claiming that the Javelin thrower has travelled to Germany and will consult a doctor for a potential surgery. But the 2020 Olympic champion has stated that he is feeling better and will take part in the next Diamond League in Lausanne.

Speaking to the media in a press conference, Chopra said, "Earlier I was thinking of participating in the Zurich Diamond League and then the final of the league. But luckily after Paris, the injury is not that bad. I have done some treatment. I want to thank Ishan bhai for helping me in my injuries."

"He (Ishan) worked on me after the Olympics. Now I have decided to participate in the Lausanne Diamond League too which begins August 22," he added.

He said that he will talk to his doctors after the season gets over and will likely return to India in September. "I will talk to my doctors after the season. 1 month is left for the season and I will talk to them after it. At the end of September, I will be back in India," Neeraj said.

The Javelin star had opened up about his injury issues after the Olympic Games too. "Whenever I throw, 60-70 percent focus is on injury. My runway was not good today, my speed was also low. Whatever I have done, I have done with this issue. I didn't have time for surgery. I was just pushing myself," Chopra said after the Olympics final.

"There is a lot left in me. I have to do that. I have that feeling that I can do it. Unless I achieve that, I won't be at peace," he added.