Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Qualification Live Streaming Details: When and Where to watch World Championships

Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is relying on his red-hot form and consistency this season to grab a historic medal at the World Athletics Championships, beginning on Friday in Eugene, USA.

The 24-year-old Chopra will be one of the medal favourites in the showpiece after pulling off the third-best throw of the season with an effort of 89.94m during the Stockholm Diamond League on June 30.

Neeraj Chopra has been pitted in Group A.

A medal in the World Championships will be another piece of history for Chopra as he will become only the second Indian track and field athlete and first male player from the country to win a medal in the World Championships.

Distance not on Chopra'a mind

Chopra had set a new national record of 89.94m, just 6cm shy of the 90m mark, the gold standard in the world of javelin throw, at the prestigious Diamond League in Stockholm last month en route to a silver medal.

The 24-year-old finished second behind Grenada's Anderson Peters, who recorded a best throw of 90.31m.

Group B Start list of the Men's Javelin Throw.

"I was 6cm short of the 90m mark, I was pretty close. I hope to cross 90m this year. But I never think or focus on distance going into a competition. I just try to give my 100 per cent," Chopra said.

Besides, Chopra, Peters, Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic, Finland's Oliver Helander and the German duo of Julian Weber and Johannes Vetter will be in action.

"It is the biggest competition of this year for me. I want to perform without any pressure. It is the biggest stage, the competition will be very tough.

There are 5-6 throwers who are performing consistently so the level is similar this year," Chopra said.

"But every day, every competition is different. My focus is just on one thing to throw as big as possible," the star athlete said.

