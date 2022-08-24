Neeraj Chopra: India's golden boy eyes return, will hit the field up and running in this tournament | READ

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Neeraj Chopra to compete in Lausanne

Neeraj Chopra: Olympic Champion and an Olympic gold medal winner for India, Neeraj Chopra shattered the hearts of the entire country when he announced that he would not be able to participate in the Birmingham edition of the commonwealth Games. Neeraj had sustained a groin injury in the World Athletics Championship and he was forced to keep himself out of the multi-nation sporting event. It seems as if Neeraj has recovered and is doing just fine as he is all set to participate in the Diamond League which will be played in Switzerland. \

There is a huge possibility that Neeraj Chopra will make it to the finals of the Diamond League if he continues to perform well on the 7th and 8th of September. As of now, Chopra is stationed at the seventh rank and the top 6 players on the list will make it to the finals that will be later held in Zurich.

The Diamond League has included the Javelin throw as the last sporting event in the tournament. Before this, Neeraj had sustained this injury while he was competing in the World Athletics Championship which was being contested in Eugene. The Indian Javelin thrower put up a mighty show but in the process ended up injuring his groin, and as a result, was ruled out of the Commonwealth Game. Neeraj was also slated to be India's flagbearer for the event but was later replaced by star shuttler PV Sindhu. After Neeraj endured this injury, he was advised by the doctors to rest for four weeks to ensure that he returns to the playing field as soon as possible. As of now, Neeraj is completely fit and has completed his rehabilitation in Germany.

Confirming that is fully fit and raring to go, Chopra tweeted "Feeling strong and ready for Friday. Thanks for the support, everyone. See you in Lausanne!". The organizers of the event announced a list of 17 players which featured the name of the Indian Javelin thrower. But due to deafening silence on his fitness, nobody could decipher his availability for the tournament.

