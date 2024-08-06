Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Neeraj Chopra will be in action today at Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra at Paris Olympics live updates: India's golden boy and Kishore Jena in action in Javelin Throw

Neeraj Chopra will finally be in action today at the Paris Olympics on the 11th day of the Games. Apart from him, Kishore Jena will also stake claim for a place in the final and will also get his campaign underway first in group A from 1:50 PM IST. Neeraj is slotted in Group B and will have his chance from 3:20 PM IST. 84m is the qualification mark for the final and expect both of India's athletes to cross it. Follow all live updates here...

Paris Olympics Medal Tally