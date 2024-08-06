Tuesday, August 06, 2024
     
  5. Neeraj Chopra at Paris Olympics live updates: India's golden boy and Kishore Jena in action in Javelin Throw

All eyes will be on reigning Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra today as he gets his campaign underway with the qualification round. Kishore Jena is in Group A and will start at 1:50 PM IST while Neeraj Chopra has been slotted in Group B and his chance will come after 3:20 PM IST.

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: August 06, 2024 13:12 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Neeraj Chopra will be in action today at Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra will finally be in action today at the Paris Olympics on the 11th day of the Games. Apart from him, Kishore Jena will also stake claim for a place in the final and will also get his campaign underway first in group A from 1:50 PM IST. Neeraj is slotted in Group B and will have his chance from 3:20 PM IST. 84m is the qualification mark for the final and expect both of India's athletes to cross it. Follow all live updates here...

