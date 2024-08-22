Neeraj Chopra at Lausanne Diamond League 2024 live: Neeraj eyes top finish on his return to field

Neeraj Chopra at Lausanne Diamond League 2024 live updates and highlightsNeeraj Chopra is set to return to action for the first time after he claimed a silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 earlier this month. Neeraj has featured in only one Diamond League event this season and is making his return to the field with a lot of expectations.
Indian star claimed a silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 after producing his season-best throw of 89.45m. Neeraj faces tough competition from top throwers Peters Anderson and Jakub Vadlejch today while the Paris Olympics gold medalist Arshad Nadeem misses out.