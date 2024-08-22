Thursday, August 22, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Neeraj Chopra at Lausanne Diamond League 2024 live: Neeraj eyes top finish on his return to field
Live now

Neeraj Chopra at Lausanne Diamond League 2024 live: Neeraj eyes top finish on his return to field

Lausanne Diamond League 2024 live: India's ace athlete Neeraj Chopra will target a strong finish on his return to Diamond League series matches. He finished second to earn a silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 earlier this month.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 22, 2024 23:36 IST
Neeraj Chopra live at Lausanne Diamond League
Image Source : AP Neeraj Chopra at Paris Olympics on August 9, 2024

Neeraj Chopra at Lausanne Diamond League 2024 live updates and highlights

Neeraj Chopra is set to return to action for the first time after he claimed a silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 earlier this month. Neeraj has featured in only one Diamond League event this season and is making his return to the field with a lot of expectations. 

Indian star claimed a silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 after producing his season-best throw of 89.45m. Neeraj faces tough competition from top throwers Peters Anderson and Jakub Vadlejch today while the Paris Olympics gold medalist Arshad Nadeem misses out. 

Live updates :Neeraj Chopra at Lausanne Diamond League 2024 live

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Aug 22, 2024 11:36 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Neeraj Chopra at Lausanne Diamond League 2024 Live Updates

    The 26-year-old Neeraj Chopra produced his season-best throw of 89.45m at the recent Paris Olympics 2024 but it was not enough to defend his gold. Neeraj settled for a silver as Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem claimed gold for his record-shattering throw of 92.97m.

  • Aug 22, 2024 11:17 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Neeraj Chopra at Lausanne Diamond League 2024 Live Updates

  • Aug 22, 2024 11:17 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Neeraj Chopra at Lausanne Diamond League 2024 Live Coverage

    Hello and welcome to India TV's live coverage of today's Lausanne Diamond League 2024 event.

    India's star athlete Neeraj Chopra will feature in the men's javelin throw event at Lausanne Diamond League 2024. Neeraj last featured in Doha Diamond League in May where he missed out on a top finish and will be looking to make a strong comeback on his return. 

    The men's javelin throw event will begin at 12:12 AM IST.

    So, stay tuned to receive for live scores, match updates and highlights here.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Other Sports News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement