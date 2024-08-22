Lausanne Diamond League 2024 live: When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra live on TV, online in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem and Peters Anderson at the Olympic event in Paris on August 9, 2024

Neeraj Chopra is set to return to action in the Lausanne Diamond League 2024 on Thursday, August 22. The star Indian athlete will participate in the men's javelin throw event for the first time since his podium finish in the Paris Olympics 2024 on August 9.

The 26-year-old Neeraj produced his season-best throw of 89.45m in the Paris Games but he finished second behind Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem who recorded a spectacular throw of 92.97m. The top six players who finished at the Paris Olympics have qualified for the Lausanne Diamond League 2024 but Arshad Nadeem withdrew his name.

Apart from Neeraj, the world no.1 Jakub Vadlejch and Paris Games bronze medalist Anderson Peters are top contenders in Lausanne. Neeraj expressed his desire to reach 90m this season after settling for the silver in Paris and will be under the limelight at Stade Olympique de la Pontaise on Thursday evening.

Lausanne Diamond League 2024​ live streaming and telecast

When is the Lausanne Diamond League 2024 event starting?

The men's javelin throw event in Lausanne will be played on Thursday, August 22.

At what time does the Lausanne Diamond League 2024 event begin?

The men's javelin event at Lausanne Diamond League 2024 will begin at 12:12 am IST (Friday).​

Lausanne Diamond League 2024 venue

The men's javelin throw event will be played at Stade Olympique de la Pontaise, Lausanne (Switzerland).

Where can you watch the Lausanne Diamond League 2024 event live on TV?

Indian fans can enjoy a live telecast of the men's javelin throw event at Lausanne Diamond League 2024 live on the Sports18 TV channel.

Where can you watch the Lausanne Diamond League 2024 live online in India?

Indian sports fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Lausanne Diamond League 2024 online on the JioCinema application and website (free streaming).