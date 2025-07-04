NC Classic 2025: A look at Neeraj Chopra's form ahead of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold event With India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra all set to compete in the upcoming NC Classic 2025, let us have a look at the 27-year-old's form throughout 2025 so far, with just two second place finishes, Chopra could the favourite to go all the way in the event.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, which will be held at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on July 5. The event will feature some of the best athletes in the world, with Neeraj Chopra being the headline act of the event.

It is worth noting that Curtis Thompson, Julius Yego, Thomas Roehler, and many more stars will be competing in the event. There is no doubt that Neeraj Chopra has come forth as the favourite to go all the way in the event. Furthermore, Brazil’s Luiz Mauricio da Silva could be one of Neeraj’s biggest competitors in the event as well.

Interestingly, Da Silva finished third at the Paris Diamond League with a throw of 86.62 m and could be one of the contenders to go all the way as well. However, considering Neeraj Chopra’s form, India’s star javelin thrower has come forth as the biggest favourite of the event.

Neeraj Chopra’s form in 2025

Neeraj Chopra has come into his own in 2025. The 27-year-old kicked off his season with a first-place finish at the Potch Invitational Meet in South Africa with a best throw of 84.52 m on April 16, 2025. Furthermore, he followed it up by breaching the 90m mark at the Doha Diamond League with a best throw of 90.23 m on May 16.

Continuing on his brilliant run of form, Chopra went on to finish second at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial in Poland with a best throw of 84.14 m on May 23, with a first-place finish at the Paris Diamond League and yet another first-place finish at the Ostrava Golden Spike in Czechia on June 24. The 27-year-old has been incredibly consistent in 2025 so far, with only two second-place finishes; he will be hoping to put in his best showing in the upcoming NC Classic as well.