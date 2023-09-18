MotoGP India: From ticket bookings to live streaming, all you need to know about nation's first-ever race

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY MotoGP racers in action

MotoGP India: The premier two-wheeled motorsporting race MotoGP is all set to make its debut in India. The world-class drivers will go neck-to-neck against each other at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh as a motorsport race makes a return to India after the departure of Formula 1. The elite bike racing will be held across three days in India from September 22 to 24.

The 2023 season of the racing enters into round 13 after Italy hosted the San Marino GP. Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia leads the championship standings with 283 points and the last race winner Jorge Martín stands on second with 247 to his name. As India is set to host its first-ever MotoGP race, here are all the details of how you can catch the best of the riders live in front of your eyes and also in the comfort of your home.

How to book tickets for Grand Prix of India?

The Grand Prix of India will be held from September 22 to September 24 with the practice sessions getting underway on Friday. Qualifying and the sprint race will take place on Saturday, followed by the main race on Sunday.

Fans can watch the action from the venue after booking their tickets from Bookmyshow. There are various price ranges of tickets on sale, depending on the stands and the view of the circuit. Tickets went on sale in June 2023 itself but are still on the shelves. The prices range from Rs 800 to Rs 1,80,000. Also, fans will get tickets for all three days of racing action in Greater Noida. Notably, the Rs 800 and Rs 10000 tickets are all sold out. There are other price categories still available for booking - fans can book their tickets in the range of Rs 2500, Rs 6000, Rs 8000, Rs 15000, Rs 250000, Rs 30000, Rs 40000 and Rs 180000.

How to watch MotoGP at home?

Fans can also catch the action live in the comfort of their homes. Sports 18 has the broadcasting rights to telecast the MotoGP, while JioCinema will livestream the race for OTT users.

