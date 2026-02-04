Mirabai Chanu scripts history, sets three new national records in Weightlifting Championships Mirabai Chanu dominated the women’s 48kg event at the National Weightlifting Championships 2026, winning gold and breaking national records in snatch, clean and jerk, and total, finishing 22kg clear of the field.

New Delhi:

Mirabai Chanu produced one of the standout moments of the National Weightlifting Championships 2026 with a dominant gold-medal performance in the women’s 48kg category, rewriting the national record books in Modinagar, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday.

The Olympic silver medallist demonstrated complete control across both disciplines, registering lifts that reset the benchmarks for the snatch, clean and jerk, and overall total. Chanu opened her campaign with an 89kg snatch, immediately surpassing the previous national standard and establishing a commanding lead over the field. Although she later attempted 91kg to extend her own record, the lift was unsuccessful.

In the clean and jerk segment, the 31-year-old maintained her composure, successfully lifting 116kg to further distance herself from the competition. The combined total of 205kg sealed the gold medal and underlined her dominance, with Chanu finishing 22kg ahead of the next-best lifter.

The total also carried broader significance. It represented a 6kg improvement on the 199kg she posted while securing gold at the 2025 World Championships, and matched her career-best total of 205kg achieved at the 2021 Asian Championships, albeit in the 49kg category. The result highlighted both her consistency and her ability to perform at an elite level following recent changes in weight classifications.

Radha Soni secured the silver medal in the event, while Komal Kohar completed the podium with a bronze-medal finish.

Chanu’s change in category

Chanu’s appearance in the 48kg category followed her move back down from 49kg in 2025, a decision prompted by the restructuring of Olympic weight classes. Her performance at the national championships suggested the transition has been seamless, as she continues to refine her form ahead of upcoming international competitions.

The National Weightlifting Championships 2026 have brought together approximately 790 athletes representing 30 States and Union Territories, along with three departmental boards, across a 12-day programme. Amid a packed schedule and a deep field of competitors, Chanu’s record-breaking showing emerged as one of the defining highlights of the meet.

Mirabai Chanu's lifts at the National Weightlifting Championships 2026:

Snatch: 89kg (National Record)

Clean & Jerk: 116kg (National Record)

Total: 205kg (National Record)