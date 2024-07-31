'Matrix move, God level': Lakshya Sen's stunning no-look backhand shot goes viral vs Jonatan Christie - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP/SCREENGRAB Lakshya Sen was at his absolute best against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie as he registered his third win in Group L at Paris Olympics

Lakshya Sen continued his impressive run in the ongoing Paris Olympics winning his third consecutive match in Group L. Lakshya beat Indonesia's Jonatan Christie in straight sets 21-18, 21-12 to continue his upsurge in men's singles in Badminton. However, rather than the win, it was the manner in which Sen won the match as he was almost showing off, especially in the second set. However, one of his backhand shots from the first set has gone viral on the internet like wildfire.

Christie had played a long shot from far before two came closer to the net. Christie made Sen play across. The 22-year-old played with a regular shot at first but followed it up with a ridiculous no-look backhand from behind his back and was able to nail that shot. Christie was still putting in the hard yards but Lakshya was moonwalking towards the point as he won that rally and the set 21-18.

The video of the shot has already become a rage with the commentator calling it a 'matrix move' and the fans calling it a 'god-level shot'. Watch the video here:

The second set saw vintage Sen, even though he hasn't had a long career but whatever has been, there has been no shortage of glitter. Sen marched through to a win rather comfortably 21-12 in the second set to register the third consecutive win.

On Monday, July 29, Sen beat Belgium's Julien Carraggi of Belgium. That too was a victory in straight sets for Sen 21-19, 21-14 win in a match that lasted for 43 minutes.

HS Prannoy will be in action in his second Group K match being the other Indian in men's singles event. There is a possibility that both Sen and Prannoy could be up against each other at some point in the competition.