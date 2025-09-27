Mary Kom’s Faridabad home robbed during her Meghalaya visit, FIR lodged Mary Kom’s Faridabad home was robbed while she was away in Meghalaya for a marathon event. The exact items stolen remain unknown. CCTV footage shows suspects carrying away belongings. Police have registered an FIR and formed six teams to investigate and catch the culprits.

Faridabad:

Six-time world boxing champion Mary Kom’s residence in Faridabad’s Sector 46 was burglarised recently, as police confirmed on Saturday. The incident occurred on September 24 while the celebrated Olympian was away in Meghalaya, participating in an international half-marathon event in Sohra.

According to police officials, Mary Kom had securely locked her house before leaving. The robbery came to light when neighbours alerted authorities about suspicious activity at her home. The police team promptly arrived at the scene on Saturday evening and launched an investigation into the break-in.

CCTV footage from the area is currently being reviewed to identify the suspects and understand the modus operandi. The police spokesperson also mentioned that an FIR would be registered after assessing the findings, including details of stolen items. The Boxer has already confirmed the development and added that she will learn more about the burglary upon reaching Faridabad.

“I am not at home. I will know exactly when I reach home. CCTV footage shows them (thieves) taking away the TV and other things. I was told by my neighbours that this happened on September 24. This happened at my Faridabad home... I have informed the police,” she said while speaking to ANI.

Mary Kom’s legendary career

Meanwhile, Mary Kom is a legendary figure in Indian boxing. She holds the unique distinction of being the only woman to have won the World Amateur Boxing Championship six times and the only female boxer to medal in the first seven editions of the tournament. Her remarkable career includes qualifying as the first Indian female boxer for the 2012 London Olympics, where she earned a bronze medal in the flyweight (51 kg) category.

Her accomplishments extend beyond the Olympics, having been ranked the world’s No. 1 female light-flyweight by the International Boxing Association (AIBA). Mary Kom has also secured gold medals at major multi-sport events such as the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon and the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Additionally, she is the only boxer to have claimed the Asian Amateur Boxing Championship title six times, cementing her legacy as one of the sport’s greatest athletes.