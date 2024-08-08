Thursday, August 08, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Manu Bhaker awarded Rs 30 lakh for winning two bronze medals for India at Paris Olympics 2024

Manu Bhaker awarded Rs 30 lakh for winning two bronze medals for India at Paris Olympics 2024

Manu Bhaker won two bronze medals in two different events and finished fourth in the 25m pistol event. All three medals for India so far have come in shooting with Swapnil Kusale being the other medal winner. Manu came back to India on Wednesday (August 7) and it was a grand return for her.

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: August 08, 2024 18:36 IST
Paris Olympics 2024
Image Source : TWITTER/MANU BHAKER Manu Bhaker was awarded Rs 30 lakh for winning two bronze medals

India's Manu Bhaker has been awarded Rs 30 lakh by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for winning two medals at the Paris Olympics. The 22-year-old won medals at 10m air pistol individual and mixed team events (along with Sarabjot Singh) in the first week of the Games and created history. Since then, she has been the toast of the nation. Manu missed out on a medal in her third event, 25m pistol, by a whisker finishing in the fourth position. 

After creating history in Paris, Manu Bhaker returned to India on Wednesday (August 7). She was warmly welcomed by the supporters at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. Despite the rain, the crowd gathered enthusiastically to greet her at the arrival. She was welcomed with bouquets, garlands, traditional dhol drums and rose petals were showered on her too.

She already has her eyes set on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and is determined to bring more glory to the nation. "After the end of one Olympics, I already have the next one on my mind, and the journey for LA 2028 has already begun," Manu told PTI.

India's medal winner expressed her delight on Thursday (August 8) after meeting the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya. "It was an honour to meet the Hon'ble Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya today and personally thank him for his support and encouragement. With his continued efforts, the nation's sportspersons can reach even greater heights!" her tweet read.

Related Stories
India vs Spain hockey live: Harmanpreet Singh scores again to give India 2-1 lead in third quarter

India vs Spain hockey live: Harmanpreet Singh scores again to give India 2-1 lead in third quarter

Paris Olympics: Aman Sehrawat reignites India's hope for medal in wrestling, qualifies for semifinal

Paris Olympics: Aman Sehrawat reignites India's hope for medal in wrestling, qualifies for semifinal

Vinesh Phogat's hopes for Olympic silver medal alive after CAS accepts her protest

Vinesh Phogat's hopes for Olympic silver medal alive after CAS accepts her protest

Earlier, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya had also posted pictures of meeting with Manu Bhaker while congratulating her for winning two bronze medals for India at the Olympics.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Other Sports News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement