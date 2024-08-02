Manu Bhaker at Paris Olympics live streaming: When and where to watch Indian shooter's 25m final event?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Manu Bhaker.

Manu Bhaker is on the verge of achieving what no Indian athlete has ever been able to do in the history of the Olympic Games. Manu has already won medals in the 10m air pistol individual and mixed events at the Paris Games. She has now booked her place in the final of the 25m pistol event with a stunning effort in qualification on Friday, August 2.

Manu has become the first Indian to qualify for three finals at the Games. She finished second in the qualification round of the 25m pistol event after putting a dominant performance. She hit a total 590-24x combined in the precision and rapid stages to book her entry into her third final.

The to eight shooters booked their places in the medal match. The other Indian shooter Esha Singh performed well in the same event in her debut Olympics but finished 18th in the 40-member shooters field.

Meanwhile, Manu now has a chance of registering a hat-trick of medals, something which no Indian athlete (individual or in team event) could do in a Single Olympics.

When and where to watch Manu Bhaker's 25m pistol final in India?

The final of the 25m pistol is set to take place tomorrow itself. The shooting final will take place at 9:30 AM local time, which is 1:00 PM IST on August 3.

Users can watch the Indian shooter in action on Sports18 network on Television, while the digital streaming of the final will be available on JioCinema.

Meanwhile, Manu interacted with India TV's sports editor Samip Rajguru after winning her second medal. "I was extremely nervous in the lead-up to my events (women's 10 air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team). I was expecting a medal and my performance has been really up to the mark. I can proudly say that I deserve the medals as I have done a lot of hard yards and these medals mean a lot to me. My coach Jaspal Rana and my parents have played a monumental role in helping me achieve the success that I have achieved at the Paris Olympics," Manu said to India TV.